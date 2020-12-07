 
New Wave Media

December 7, 2020

Solstad Taps IKM Subsea for ROV Services in Taiwan

ROV manufacturer and operator IKM Subsea Singapore has won a contract with the Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad for ROV services at the construction support vessel, the Normand Baltic.

The contract will see  IKM Subsea provide the Merlin WR200 Workclass ROV with toolings and personnel for an offshore wind farm Installation project in Taiwan. Project mobilization will start in the first quarter of 2021. The contract duration is and duration is 150 days plus options.

"With the uptrend in the renewables market in the region, we have envisioned to be part of it and this contract is a great start,” says Mahesh Govindan, Managing Director APAC & ME.

The ROV contract follows Solstad Offshore's winning of the offshore wind work in Taiwan, as announced in August.

Solstad at the time said that the 2010-built Normand Baltic would support an unnamed EPIC contractor in the development phase of an offshore wind project in Taiwan.

Normand Baltic - Credit: Solstad Offshore

Related News

VIDEO Interview: Steve Hall, Chief Executive, Society for Underwater Technology

Last month MTR interviewed Steve Hall, Chief Executive of the Society for Underwater Technology (SUT), for his insights on the growth…

Prof. Hill attended his first Oceanology International Exhibition in Brigthon as a research student at Bangor University’s Marine Science Laboratories. Photo courtesy NOCS

Oi 50th "Voices": Professor Edward Hill, OBE, Chief Executive, National Oceanography Centre

Oceanology International, the world's largest exhibition and conference for the subsea sector, was originally scheduled for March 2020…

© Pongbop / Adobe Stock

OTC 2021 Postponed

One of the world's largest conferences and exhibitions dedicated to the offshore energy industry will be postponed next year…

An artist rendering of the future U.S. Navy Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines. The 12 submarines of the Columbia-class will replace the Ohio-class submarines which are reaching their maximum extended service life. It is planned that the construction of USS Columbia (SSBN-826) will begin in in fiscal year 2021, with delivery in fiscal year 2028, and being on patrol in 2031. (Illustration: U.S. Navy)

General Dynamics Awarded $9.47 Bln Submarine Construction Contract

General Dynamics Corp was awarded a $9.47 billion contract for the construction of Columbia class submarines, moving the U.S.

Credit: ORE Catapult

In a World's First, Spider-like Robot Deployed on Offshore Wind Turbine

In what has been described as a "world's first" a spider-like robot recently achieved its first blade walk an offshore wind turbine in the UK…

(Image: Tiumph Subsea Services)

HMI to Provide Arms for Triumph's ROV Fleet

Houston Mechatronics Inc. (HMI) said Wednesday that Triumph Subsea Services will be the first to commercialize its all-electric Olympic arms.The U.S.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Princetel, Inc.

Princetel is a small for-profit social enterprise that applies commercial strategies to maximize improvement in human and environmental well-being. It is passionate about providing a sanctuary for its employees, creating the best fiber rotary joint products, offering its customers exceptional service…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news