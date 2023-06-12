Tuesday, June 13, 2023
 
New Wave Media

June 12, 2023

Aker Solutions Wins First SWIFT Contract at Johan Castberg Field With Equinor

Credit: SWIFT/Aker Solutions

Credit: SWIFT/Aker Solutions

Norwegian offshore services company Aker Solutions has won a contract with the oil and gas company Equinor to deliver the first Submersible Wireless Installer for Tubing (SWIFT™) for 18 tubing hanger installations on the Johan Castberg field, an assignment expected to continue for two years, starting June 2024.

Aker Solutions said this was the first commercial campaign for the SWIFT remotely operated tubing hanger (TH) tool.

SWIFT was developed in partnership with Envirex and will be manufactured at Envirex's facilities in Bryne, Norway. 

According to Aker Solutions, its market advantage is a long list of OPEX and carbon-footprint savings for operators by providing umbilical-less TH installations and retrievals that streamline operations.

"Conventional systems power, control and monitor TH installations and retrievals by using heavy and costly topside equipment. SWIFT provides the same functionality subsea from an in-riser control module integrated into the Drill Pipe Landing String (DPLS) and controlled from a laptop topside.  For Equinor’s Johan Castberg installations, SWIFT will eliminate the need for 60 tons of topside equipment and associated maintenance and  transport," Aker Solutions said.

The company further said that a key strength of the concept is its"market-leading" battery and pump capacity. 

It’s also compact, and SWIFT can apply alternating pressure on individual function lines thanks to its dual-valve design, the company said.

"With SWIFT, we bring an integrated package of products, tooling, and offshore personnel to Johan Castberg TH installation operations,” said  Maria Peralta, EVP of Aker Solutions Subsea.

“We are certain that our consolidated offerings will add value to our first umbilical-less operation and reduce operational risks.” 

 In automatic mode, SWIFT reduces the risk of human error by eliminating handling in the hazardous area known as “the rig red zone," Aker Solutions said.

Related News

Credit: Fugro

Fugro to Provide Floating Wind Lidar Measurements for Danish Offshore Wind Projects

Danish transmission system operator Energinet has awarded the Dutch offshore services firm Fugro a new contract to provide…

Credit: Saab (cropped)

PXGEO Orders Over 20 Saab Sabertooth AUVs for Offshore Seismic Surveys

Marine geophysical company PXGEO has ordered more than 20 autonomous underwater vehicles from Saab.The order, for Saab's…

MTR100: The 2023 Application is Open

The “MTR100” is Marine Technology Reporter’s (MTR) annual ranking and reporting on the 100 most dynamic and interesting companies…

©2H Offshore

2H Offshore Initiates Second Phase of Wellhead Fatigue JIP

2H Offshore has launched the second phase of its Measurement-based Wellhead Fatigue joint industry project (JIP), which aims to improve riser…

©ORE Catapult

UK Minister Opens £3m DARE Centre for Offshore Renewable Energy Testing

Graham Stuart, the UK Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero, on Thursday opened the Digital, Autonomous, and Robotics…

©TetraSpar Demonstrator

TetraSpar Demonstrator Launches Floating Wind Innovation Challenge

The shareholders of the TetraSpar Demonstrator floating wind project, Shell, TEPCO Renewable Power, RWE and Stiesdal Offshore…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

3rd Mate

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news