Aker Solutions Wins First SWIFT Contract at Johan Castberg Field With Equinor

Norwegian offshore services company Aker Solutions has won a contract with the oil and gas company Equinor to deliver the first Submersible Wireless Installer for Tubing (SWIFT™) for 18 tubing hanger installations on the Johan Castberg field, an assignment expected to continue for two years, starting June 2024.

Aker Solutions said this was the first commercial campaign for the SWIFT remotely operated tubing hanger (TH) tool.

SWIFT was developed in partnership with Envirex and will be manufactured at Envirex's facilities in Bryne, Norway.

According to Aker Solutions, its market advantage is a long list of OPEX and carbon-footprint savings for operators by providing umbilical-less TH installations and retrievals that streamline operations.

"Conventional systems power, control and monitor TH installations and retrievals by using heavy and costly topside equipment. SWIFT provides the same functionality subsea from an in-riser control module integrated into the Drill Pipe Landing String (DPLS) and controlled from a laptop topside. For Equinor’s Johan Castberg installations, SWIFT will eliminate the need for 60 tons of topside equipment and associated maintenance and transport," Aker Solutions said.

The company further said that a key strength of the concept is its"market-leading" battery and pump capacity.

It’s also compact, and SWIFT can apply alternating pressure on individual function lines thanks to its dual-valve design, the company said.

"With SWIFT, we bring an integrated package of products, tooling, and offshore personnel to Johan Castberg TH installation operations,” said Maria Peralta, EVP of Aker Solutions Subsea.

“We are certain that our consolidated offerings will add value to our first umbilical-less operation and reduce operational risks.”

In automatic mode, SWIFT reduces the risk of human error by eliminating handling in the hazardous area known as “the rig red zone," Aker Solutions said.