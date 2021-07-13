Sonardyne BlueComm to Live Stream Ocean Exploration

The Triton 7500/3 series submersible, reported to be the world’s deepest diving acrylic hulled manned submersible, will be outfitted with Sonardyne’s BlueComm optical communications link to enable live streaming of deep ocean expeditions.

The acrylic hulled submersible is designed to carry three people down to 2,286 m water depth, and will operate from the research vessel REV Ocean, being built now for for the Norwegian non-profit organization of the same name.

BlueComm is designed to allow the occupants of the Triton submersible to live stream high-definition video and audio to the surface, supporting its missions by transmitting data using high power light emitting diodes (LEDs) that are rapidly modulated. By using light, BlueComm is able to stream up to 10 Mbps over up to 150 m.

During its missions, REV Ocean’s Triton submersible will work alongside a 6,000 m rated Kystdesign remotely operated vehicle (ROV), which will also be fitted with BlueComm. The Triton submersible will stream its video to the ROV, which will in turn feed the data up to the REV Ocean research vessel via a cable.

REV Ocean’s Triton 7500/3 is being built by Triton Submarines, builders of the first fully accredited (DNV/GL) submersible capable of diving to full ocean depth. The Triton’s unique pressure hull is being made of acrylic, which is over 300 mm (1 foot) thick and offers passengers a 360 degree and unobstructed view of the ocean during dives of up to 12 hours in duration. The design uses certified, aircraft-grade materials, Lithium-ion battery technology as well as pressure-balanced and oil-filled sub-systems to achieve its remarkable depth capabilities.