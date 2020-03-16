 
New Wave Media

March 16, 2020

Sonardyne Creates New Group

L-R, Simon Partridge, Group Chief Strategy Officer, John Ramsden, Group CEO, and Stephen Fasham, Group Chief Operating Officer. (Photo: Sonardyne)

L-R, Simon Partridge, Group Chief Strategy Officer, John Ramsden, Group CEO, and Stephen Fasham, Group Chief Operating Officer. (Photo: Sonardyne)

The owners of marine technology specialist Sonardyne have formed a new parent company. Sonardyne Group will align and harness the joint strengths of independent subsidiaries Chelsea Technologies, EIVA, Wavefront Systems, 2G Robotics and Sonardyne International, while maintaining the operating independence of each company.

Sonardyne International’s Managing Director John Ramsden will take the role of Sonardyne Group CEO on April 1, supported by Simon Partridge, as Group Chief Strategy Officer, and Stephen Fasham, as Group Chief Operating Officer. Graham Brown will take over as Sonardyne International’s Managing Director. All other senior roles at group company level will remain the same.

“The past 18 months have seen some significant changes at Sonardyne,” says John Ramsden. “Chelsea, then EIVA, and most recently 2G Robotics, have joined the Sonardyne stable, which already included Wavefront Systems. We acquired each company as part of our long-term growth, diversification and expansion strategy, and because of the potential for closer co-operation between us. We also want to maintain each company’s strengths and identity. We bought them because of their respective strengths; we aim to build on and deepen these through the creation of a new organizational structure, Sonardyne Group.”

“Each company will continue to focus on its own research and development, creating new and innovative technologies, but we’ll also unlock new opportunities by working in partnership and at scale; integrating systems and by providing hybrid solutions,” says Simon Partridge. “For our customers, the result is access to wider scope of supply, with less complexity, with the reassurance of global service and support, whichever company or companies they’re dealing with.”

hybrid solutionsJohn Ramsdenmarine technology
Email

Related News

The survey of Ikka Fjord was conducted between the 20th and 21st June 2019, with the first day spent partly on training and familiarizng the cox with the survey requirements and reconnaissance to identify navigation hazards in the fjord caused by the columns and rock skerries as well as some acquisition. The second day was spent entirely on acquisition followed by demobilization of the spread from ‘Siku’. Image: Courtesy Norbit

Mapping the Ikaite Columns of the Ikka Fjord, SW Greenland

Ikka Fjord in SW Greenland is the only known place in the World where the rare carbonate mineral ‘Ikaite’ (named after the…

Credit: AS Mosley

AS Mosley, Fugro Get Funding for FOWT Tech

Aberdeenshire-based offshore simulation and analysis company, AS Mosley, Dutch Fugro, together with Strathclyde University…

© juanjo/AdobeStock

Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2020 Postponed

Offshore Technology Conference 2020, one of the world's largest conferences and exhibitions dedicated to the offshore energy industry…

(Image: Lost 52 Project)

Sunken Submarine USS Stickleback Found

A World War II era submarine sunk during a Cold War training exercise off the shores of Hawaii more than six decades ago…

Photo: Ocean Aero

Ocean Aero to Supply Vehicles for Homeland Security

Ocean Aero, Inc. announced it signed a multimillion-dollar agreement to deliver a variety of the company’s autonomous underwater…

Fig.1: A Slocum glider from Teledyne Webb Research, en route to deployment. Credit: Rutgers University.

Measuring the Hostile Ocean Beneath Hurricanes

Unmanned Vehicles Collect Data for Improving Storm ForecastsThe influences of ocean conditions and currents on living environments…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Impulse

Teledyne Impulse designs and manufactures high reliability electrical and optical interconnection systems for harsh environment applications. Our dry mateable, wet mateable and underwater mateable connectors are proven performers currently employed in subsea instrumentation…

hunan unique steel pipe co.,ltd

Hunan Unique Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd(hereinafter referred to as Hunan Unique) is a subsidiary of Hunan Steel Industrial Corporation ,is a typical enterprise arising from China's reform and opening-up. The construction of Hunan Steel Industrial Corporation commenced…

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Teledyne Marine Vehicles

Teledyne Marine Vehicles enables customer optimized data collection with the most comprehensive and innovative suite of undersea vehicles available. Our portfolio includes low logistics high performance autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), remotely operated vehicles (ROVs)…

Teledyne Seabotix

SeaBotix is the world leading manufacturer of MiniROV systems with a pedigree of underwater expertise. A dedication to providing a capable underwater solution unlike anything else.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Business Unit VP & General Manager and Marine Global Business Development

● Purcell International Group
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news