Sonardyne Introduces New Hybrid Acoustic-Inertial Navigator

Sonardyne International Ltd announced the launch of SPRINT-Nav U, the world's smallest hybrid acoustic-inertial navigator designed specifically for compact marine robotic platforms.

This technology delivers the proven performance of Sonardyne's SPRINT-Nav family in a package measuring 135 mm tall by 114 mm in diameter and weighing only 600 grams in water.

SPRINT-Nav U represents an advancement for operators of small ROVs, AUVs, towfish, and USVs, who can now access survey-grade navigation capabilities previously available only to larger platforms. The system combines four critical instruments—AHRS, DVL, INS, and pressure sensor—into a single unit with one connector and one cable, simplifying integration while optimising size, weight, and power consumption.

Key features and benefits include:

Ultra-compact design

True north seeking

Survey-grade performance

Extended altitude range

Rapid deployment

Easy operation

SPRINT-Nav U is particularly valuable for offshore wind operations, where its compact FOG-based IMU provides continuous, high-accuracy position, orientation, and velocity data even when operating in and around steel structures. This capability enables operators to conduct thorough inspections of wind turbine foundations, cables, and other subsea infrastructure without the interference issues common to magnetic-based systems.