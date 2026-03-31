 
New Wave Media

March 31, 2026

Sonardyne Navigation Selected by Njord Survey for ecoSUB AUVs

(L-R) Aidan Thorn, Marine Robotics Business Development Manager, at Sonardyne, Iain Vincent, Director & General Manager, at ecoSUB Robotics, and Anders Wikmar, Survey and Technical Director, at Njord Survey. © Sonardyne

(L-R) Aidan Thorn, Marine Robotics Business Development Manager, at Sonardyne, Iain Vincent, Director & General Manager, at ecoSUB Robotics, and Anders Wikmar, Survey and Technical Director, at Njord Survey. © Sonardyne

Swedish innovator Njord Survey has chosen Sonardyne navigation technology for its ecoSUB Robotics autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) to transform subsea survey operations.   

Using Sonardyne’s smallest navigator, SPRINT-Nav U, on ecoSUB’s low-logistics AUVs, Njord Survey is targeting at-scale survey operations, starting with UXO surveys. 

Underpinned by accurate navigation, deployment at scale will enable parallel operations, reducing vessel dependency, logistics, cost and time for these types of survey. 

Combining detection and verification and allowing re-tasking, with the same easily transportable platforms, also means surveys can be delivered faster and more flexibly, without compromising data quality. 

Njord Survey plans to put its ecoSUB straight into operation on client projects to demonstrate benefits from day one as it proves and evolves its survey offering. 

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