May 6, 2025

Sonardyne Receives Two King’s Awards for Enterprise

Sonardyne MD, Graham Brown, with some of the new electric heating and cooling system installed at the company HQ as part of the drive for sustainability. Credit: Sondardyne

Sonardyne International Ltd is one of only two UK companies to have been awarded a pair of King’s Award for Enterprise this year.

Sonardyne is delighted to be one of 197 other organizations across the UK to have been recognized with a King’s Awards for excellence in both Sustainable Development and International Trade.

Welcoming the Awards, Sonardyne Managing Director Graham Brown commented, "We’re absolutely delighted to have received this recognition. Receiving two King’s Awards in 2025 really celebrates Sonardyne’s fantastic growth which has been delivered whilst working sustainably. It’s a testament to the hard work of everyone at Sonardyne in making, selling and supporting great products, that operate across our blue planet, whilst caring deeply about how we do business to protect it. I hope as a company that we can inspire and help other UK businesses to do the same."

The King’s Award for Sustainable Development was awarded for Sonardyne’s dedication to ensuring sustainable practices across its business and encouraging its technology partners and suppliers to do the same. In 2021, Sonardyne set a goal to be carbon neutral across its UK facilities by the end of 2025. This target was achieved, and independently verified, at the end of the 2023 financial year. 

The King’s Award for International Trade recognized Sonardyne’s growth in overseas sales over the last three years, where direct exports grew by 83% across the energy, defense and ocean science markets. This export growth has been driven by teams operating from facilities in the UK, USA, Singapore and Brazil, with an office in Germany opening in 2025.

Sonardyne previously received Queen’s Awards for Innovation in 2014 and 2021.

