April 17, 2020

SonarWiz 7.6 Offers Enhanced Features, Functionality

Chesapeake Technology (CTI) announced enhanced features and new functionality for SonarWiz 7.6.

A new suite of tools includes:
• Forward Looking Sonar processing introduced, overlay FLS with other data sets
• A–B change detection difference plot, spot changes in repeat sidescan surveys
• 3D View window uses LOD for handling more points and for faster drawing
• Improved drawing of bathymetry points in 2D View, now up to 10x faster
• Multibeam Beam Performance Test introduced, verify full system performance

The new Beam Test provides the user with information about each beam and measures differences along the swath, providing a snapshot of how the overall system is expected to perform during your survey operations.

CTI will host a webinar on April 21 at 10:00 am PDT, featureing David Finlayson, Chief Scientist and Manager of its Customer Service Group, highlighting some of the new features in SonarWiz.

