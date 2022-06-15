 
June 15, 2022

SpaceX, ABS Ink JDP on Remotely Controlled Rocket Recovery Droneships

Image courtesy of SpaceX

Image courtesy of SpaceX

SpaceX  and ABS signed a joint development project (JDP) to review the remotely controlled functions of autonomous rocket recovery droneships used for booster rocket recovery at sea.

The rocket recovery droneships are modified to include an expanded deck to increase the size of the landing platform, four thruster engines for propulsion and to hold on station, and blast shielding to protect electrical and engine equipment on deck. The droneships are entirely unmanned during landings, with a robot deployed on board to secure the rocket booster to the droneship before the vessel returns to port.

The project will review the design of one of SpaceX’s three rocket recovery droneships for compliance with the ABS Guide for Autonomous and Remote-Control Functions.

