Speaker Line-Up for Catch the Next Wave’s Return at Oi24

Oceanology International organizers announce details of special CTNW edition on the final day within a compelling conference program dedicated to the blue economy and energy transition

The organizers of Oceanology International 2024 (Oi24) have announced a stellar line-up of expert speakers for the much-anticipated return of the Catch the Next Wave series at the ocean technology and marine science exhibition and conference at London’s ExCeL from 12th to 14th March.

Taking place on the final day of a diverse Oi conference program, CTNW is restored to the event agenda for the sixth time with a special edition focusing on innovation at the ocean-climate nexus.

A high-profile and inspirational list of industry-leading specialists from within and outside of the ocean community will take to the stage to tackle the issues and explore the solutions and options arising from the climate and biodiversity crisis.

Among the highlights is an opening keynote, ‘Rising to the Challenge’, by Sir David King, Emeritus Professor of Chemistry, University of Cambridge, a former chief scientific adviser to the UK government, and the founder and chair of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group (CCAG), an independent panel of leading international climate experts.

Open to registered attendees only, the premium Catch the Next Wave conference aims to spark new thinking and ideas across disciplinary boundaries and between sectors, taking a futuristic look at how key areas of rapidly evolving technology might help to achieve net zero and beyond, at the same time as supporting the restoration of the Earth’s essential biodiversity and ecosystem services.

CTNW speaker and conference committee member Jyotika Virmani, said: “I have been part of Catch the Next Wave for many years and what I find fascinating and wonderful about Catch the Next Wave is that it is the only conference which pairs together what is happening in marine technology with the equivalent of what is happening outside marine technology. You really get to see what is going on in other fields like medicine, material science and start to think about how they can interact and what we can pull into the marine field.”

CTNW, on Thursday, 14th March, includes the following highlights:

•The Climate and Biodiversity Crisis: The Big Picture

Opening keynote: Rising to the Challenge - Sir David King, Emeritus Professor of Chemistry, University of Cambridge

Opening keynote: Solutions at the Ocean-Climate Nexus - Brad Ack, Executive Director and Chief Innovation Officer, Ocean Visions

•The Energy Transition

Energy from the Ocean - Benj Sykes, Vice President, Head of Environment, Consenting and External Affairs, Ørsted, President at SUT

•Climate Repair

Beyond Net Zero - Kelly Wanser, Executive Director, SilverLining

Beyond Net Zero: The Role of the Ocean in Climate Repair - Ed Hill, CEO, National Oceanography Centre

•Protecting the Earth’s Living Systems

Restoring the Ocean - Professor Helen Findlay, Biological Oceanographer, Plymouth Marine Laboratory

•The Future Evolution of Key Enabling Technologies

Sensors - Jyotika Virmani, Executive Director, Schmidt Ocean Institute

Robotics - Justin Manley, President, Marine Technology Society

Analytics, Digital Twins and Artificial Intelligence - Professor Mike Wooldridge, Department of Computer Science, University of Oxford.

There will also be sessions for Q&A and networking within the CTNW conference agenda.

Diving deep into the critical and controversial topics affecting the industry today and into the future, the wider Oi24 technical sessions will cover pertinent topics including the Blue Economy, Energy Transition, Sustainability, as well as controversial areas such as Ocean Mining and Oil & Gas. Varied sessions will encompass: Sensors and Software; Ocean Observation and Measurement; Uncrewed Vehicles and Vessels; Navigation and Positioning; Data Interpretation, AI and Ocean ICT; Bathymetry; Asset Integrity and Monitoring; Offshore Renewable Energy; Marine Pollution; Site Investigation.

One of the prominent conference locations on the show floor is the keynote Ocean Futures Theatre, which brings together thought leaders from industry, academia and government to discuss meeting future ocean technology needs in line with market developments and new ocean enterprise strategies. Topics range from Sustainability in Offshore Wind and Seabed 2030, to Women in Industry and Future Talent/Careers. Rick Spinrad, Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere & NOAA Administrator, is confirmed as the keynote speaker at the opening plenary.

The technical sessions and Ocean Futures Theatre content are all free to attend for Oi24 attendees.

To stay updated on Oceanology International 2024, please CLICK HERE.