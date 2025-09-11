Stema Systems Adds Sonardyne USBL to Rental Fleet

Underwater survey equipment rental specialist Stema Systems has ordered the first of what will be a growing fleet of Sonardyne technologies in its equipment pool.

The Netherlands-based company has ordered Sonardyne’s Mini-Ranger 2 Ultra-Short BaseLine (USBL) tracking system and multiple Wideband Sub Mini 6+ (WSM 6+) transponders as it looks to continue its expansion in Europe.

Stema’s Mini-Ranger 2 supports the company’s global rental customers across both renewables and oil and gas, providing survey-grade positioning for remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations and towed system surveys.

The system is ideally suited for nearshore or offshore operations and can be easily deployed on smaller vessels, pipelay and construction barges or other vessels of opportunity requiring survey-grade positioning performance.

It is compact and easy to install, yet supports tracking, telemetry and control, with up to 10 targets simultaneously, with an operating range of 995 m, or to 4,000 m with the extended range version.