Strategic Marine Lays Keels For Passenger Fast Ferries Trio For Bintan Resort Ferries

Strategic Marine has laid the keels for a series of three new 43m Passenger Fast Ferries for new client Bintan Resort Ferries at its Singapore yard.

The contract for these newbuild vessels establishes a new relationship between the provider of ferry services between Singapore and neighboring Bintan Island with aluminum boat builder Strategic Marine to replace and expand its current fleet.

Bintan Resort Ferries currently operates three ferries, each with capacities of approximately 300 passengers. The new ferries, fully compliant with IMO High-Speed Craft (HSC) Code requirements, will accommodate up to 293 passengers, including 57 in the operator’s exclusive Emerald Class. With improved design and enhanced comfort, the vessels will allow Bintan Resort Ferries to better serve rising passenger demand while improving the overall travel experience.

Emissions and fuel economy were key considerations for the design of the ferries with reductions of approximately 33% per passenger mile expected achieved through a combination of efficient design and propulsion equipment.

The ceremony, attended by top executives from both parties, signified the commencement of the vessels' construction and marked a key point in the project to renew Bintan Resort Ferries' fleet for the future.

The new ferries will serve a key market shuttling passengers to and from Bintan with its many resorts and top attractions and will play an important role in transporting them safely and comfortably while providing a high degree of service along the way.