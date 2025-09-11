Viridien, Mantle8 Partner to Accelerate Hydrogen Exploration Across EMEA

Viridien, a technology, digital and Earth data company, and Mantle8, a French geoscience company focused on natural hydrogen exploration, have formed a strategic partnership to accelerate hydrogen exploration across the Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) region.

The partnership gives Mantle8 access to GeoVerse, Viridien’s geological database, to support natural hydrogen exploration in EMEA. In addition, Mantle8 has selected Sercel, Viridien’s Sensing & Monitoring business, to provide its WiNG DFU-3C passive seismic sensors to image subsurface hydrogen-generating systems with greater precision and efficiency.

As the race to prove up Europe's extensive natural hydrogen reserves gains momentum, this partnership will enable faster, real-world testing, refinement and optimization of the technology tailored to pinpoint active hydrogen generation systems. Through the combination of Viridien’s subsurface data and Sercel’s sensor technology, Mantle8 will accelerate its prospect generation and scanning for high-potential zones across EMEA.