Thursday, September 11, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 11, 2025

Viridien, Mantle8 Partner to Accelerate Hydrogen Exploration Across EMEA

Sercel WiNG DFU-3C passive seismic sensors can be used to image subsurface hydrogen-generating systems with greater precision and efficiency. Credit: Sercel

Sercel WiNG DFU-3C passive seismic sensors can be used to image subsurface hydrogen-generating systems with greater precision and efficiency. Credit: Sercel

Viridien, a technology, digital and Earth data company, and Mantle8, a French geoscience company focused on natural hydrogen exploration, have formed a strategic partnership to accelerate hydrogen exploration across the Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) region.

The partnership gives Mantle8 access to GeoVerse, Viridien’s geological database, to support natural hydrogen exploration in EMEA. In addition, Mantle8 has selected Sercel, Viridien’s Sensing & Monitoring business, to provide its WiNG DFU-3C passive seismic sensors to image subsurface hydrogen-generating systems with greater precision and efficiency.

As the race to prove up Europe's extensive natural hydrogen reserves gains momentum, this partnership will enable faster, real-world testing, refinement and optimization of the technology tailored to pinpoint active hydrogen generation systems. Through the combination of Viridien’s subsurface data and Sercel’s sensor technology, Mantle8 will accelerate its prospect generation and scanning for high-potential zones across EMEA.

Related News

(Credit: Deep Ocean Search)

Exail to Supply Next-Gen Navigation System for Deep Sea Exploration Firm

Deep Ocean Search (DOS), a deep-sea exploration company, has selected Exail to provide the navigation and acoustic positioning…

© Scottish Association for Marine Science

Scottish Association for Marine Science Launches Crowdfunder to Give Gamers Science Missions

Scientists in Oban who use robotics to monitor the marine environment have used their expertise to develop a table-top game…

© Paris Tzorvas

Crete Opens First Dedicated Diving Park

An EU-funded project has successfully launched Crete’s first dedicated diving park in Stalis to advance the island’s vast…

© HII

Thales, HII Partner to Develop Autonomous Undersea Mine Countermeasure Capabilities

HII and Thales announced the successful integration and field exercise of the Thales SAMDIS 600 sonar with HII’s next generation…

Kraken SAS and SeaPower batteries provide high resolution imagery and increased endurance for UUVs. © Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Announces $13m in Synthetic Aperture Sonar, Battery Sales

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced that it has received $13 million in orders for synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) and subsea batteries.

Four Oshen C-Stars departing St. Thomas on the back of a deployment vessel for future observations of Atlantic hurricanes. Credit: Oshen

NOAA and Partners Deploy C-Star USVs to Collect Hurricane Data

NOAA, in partnership with The University of Southern Mississippi and with the robotics company Oshen, launched five small…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

It’s going to get harder to hide

Search Marine Technology Jobs

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news