 
New Wave Media

March 8, 2021

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Credit: vipaladi/AdobeStock

Credit: vipaladi/AdobeStock

After several false starts, 2021 is the year when the U.S. offshore wind industry begins to realize its potential. This is according to Philip Lewis, Director of Research, World Energy Reports (WER).

In an interview with Maritime Reporter TV's Greg Trauthwein, Lewis, whose WER is set to release an intelligence pack that presents a roadmap to the opportunities in the U.S. offshore wind space, says that at least 30 major offshore wind projects are forecast to be developed within this decade. 

"Ports, fabricators, component manufacturers, vessel operators, engineering firms and lenders will benefit from close to $88bn of CAPEX and a $2.8bn annual OPEX opportunity," according to Lewis.

Despite being the 2nd largest global market for onshore wind, the United States is today a minor player in offshore wind in comparison to the European and Asian offshore wind markets. Two operational projects for a total 42MW of installed capacity were installed in the US at the end of 2020 versus a global offshore installed generation base of close to 34GW.

Step-change
However, according to Lewis, 2021 will deliver a step-change in offshore wind activity in the US as the journey accelerates to develop the 27.6GW project pipeline within this decade.

So where is the offshore wind opportunity?

"First thing to say is that the US is home to a large offshore wind potential. In fact, 29 states have commercially feasible wind resource.
In theory, if all the US commercially feasible offshore wind resource were to be developed, it would result in a power generation capacity of double the total US electricity production capacity today," Lewis explained.

The first movers for commercial-scale offshore projects wind will be the northeast and mid-Atlantic states. These regions will account for most of the construction activity within this decade. We are also forecasting a demonstration project in the Great Lakes, Lewis says.

Next to move, Lewis says, will be the Pacific states, where the wind area leasing process could kick-off as early as the end of this year.

"There is a potential that large projects could be bought on stream in the Pacific by the end of this decade at the earliest. But it is more likely that this market will provide good opportunity into the next decade," he says, adding that some Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic states will begin to advance their offshore wind ambitions within this decade.

Capex breakdown - $88 Billion

Lewis says developers in the U.S. are moving 30 major projects forward for around 28GW, which represents an $88 billion CAPEX opportunity and an annual recurring OPEX spend of around $2.8bn once these projects are delivered.

So, where will this money be spent, and who will benefit?

"The initial stage is where the developer assesses the site and makes the project construction ready. Apart from engineering and permitting activities, this stage involves a number of survey activities calling on geophysical, geotechnical, metocean survey and offshore logistics vessels. As an example, one of the large short-term projects has chartered in over 20 Jones Act compliant vessels and several foreign-flag vessels to support its survey campaigns," Lewis says.

According to WER, around $60bn will be spent on material supply, manufacturing, and fabrication services, $3 billion on engineering and technical services, while offshore construction and commissioning will account for around $25bn, with Lewis warning that in a few years the U.S. might face a situation where it won't have enough assets to support the planned offshore wind growth.

"We review the opportunities for both Jones Act and foreign flag vessels to support these activities. We see over 20 different vessel types being used in offshore wind project construction. Our analysis indicates tight supply of key assets in the middle part of the decade that can lead to project delays and cost overruns unless new tonnage is made available," Lewis says.

To develop all this capacity will require a large number of suitable marshaling, manufacturing and construction support ports. In our report, we review nearly 50 ports identified for these activities, including investment requirements to make the ports “offshore wind ready,” Lewis says.

Watch the full interview below, to see interesting graphs showing the U.S. offshore wind opportunities, and to learn more about how the supply chain can benefit from the expected $2.8bn of annual OPEX spend in the U.S. offshore wind, and to discover more on the WER U.S. offshore wind report.

Also, worth noting, Philip Lewis will, on behalf of WER, on March 25, 2021, join speakers from Equinor, ABB, and Lloyds Register in discussing the opportunities that the US offshore wind market represents. Click here to register.

Related News

Credit: MENCK

Allseas to Use MENCK Hammers for German Offshore Wind Project

Acteon's pile-driving operating company MENCK has won a contract with offshore installation company Allseas to deliver piledriving…

Normand Clipper / Credit: Global Offshore

Global Offshore to Take Care of Cables at Equinor's Offshore Wind Farms

Global Offshore, an offshore cable installation, repair, and trenching services provider, has won a multi-year offshore wind…

Two gliders were deployed near the A-68a iceberg near South Georgia. (Photo: Povl Abrahamsen / BAS)

Gliders Probe Huge Iceberg's Impact on Penguin Island's Ecosystem

For the next four months, robotic submersible vehicles will swim the frigid, choppy waters around South Georgia island, gathering…

Credit: TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Splits the Company in Two

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC on Tuesday said it had completed its spin-off transaction to create two independent…

Senior Chief Mineman Abraham Garcia (left) and Aerographer's Mate 1st Class Joshua Gaskill, members of the Knifefish Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (UUV) test team, man tending lines during crane operations as part of an operational test conducted by members from Operational Test and Evaluation Force (OPTEVFOR). Knifefish is a medium-class mine countermeasure UUV designed for deployment off the Littoral Combat Ship. OPTEVFOR is the Navy’s sole test and evaluation organization for surface, air, and un

Subsea Defense: Navy Deepens Commitment to Underwater Vehicles

The U.S. Navy uses unmanned and robotic underwater vehicles for a multitude of functions, including environmental sensing, mine hunting, and salvage.

Image Courtesy Ocean Infinity

Autonomy: Inside the Building of Ocean Infinity’s Armada Fleet

Back in 2017, Ocean Infinity made a novel move; deploying six autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), instead of just one…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Titanium Engineers

Specialists in the development and manufacture of components in Titanium 6Al-4V (Grade 5) as well as Ti-6Al-2Sn-4Zr-6Mo (6246) and Beta-C (3Al-8V-6Cr-4Mo-4Zr), both of which conform to NACE MR0175 and ISO 15156 for severe service applications.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The new profiler simplifying CTD data collection for oceanographers

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news