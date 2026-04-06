H2O Subsea Announces “Tech Day at the Lake" Showcase

H2O Subsea has announced its upcoming Tech Day at the Lake, an immersive, hands-on event designed to showcase the latest advancements in subsea technology in a real-world environment.

Set against the backdrop of a dynamic lakeside testing site, Tech Day will bring together industry professionals, partners, and technology leaders for a full day of live demonstrations, equipment trials, and interactive discussions. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience subsea solutions in action, including remotely operated systems, advanced imaging tools, and data-driven inspection technologies.

Event Highlights Include:

Live subsea equipment demonstrations in open water

Interactive sessions with engineers and specialists from over 42 industry leading companies

Showcases of the latest ROVs, sensors, and inspection technologies

Networking opportunities with industry peers and decision-makers

Shrimp Boil

Exhibition style layout outdoors under a canopy tent

The event is designed to provide practical insights into how modern subsea technologies can improve efficiency, safety, and data quality across offshore and inland water operations.

Event Details:

What: Technology Day at the Lake

Who: Hosted by H2O Subsea

When: Wednesday April 22, 2026

Where: Lafayette, Louisiana

Attendance is limited to ensure a high-quality, interactive experience. Interested participants are encouraged to register early.

Registration information can be found here.