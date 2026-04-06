 
New Wave Media

April 6, 2026

H2O Subsea Announces “Tech Day at the Lake" Showcase

© H2O Subsea

© H2O Subsea

H2O Subsea has announced its upcoming Tech Day at the Lake, an immersive, hands-on event designed to showcase the latest advancements in subsea technology in a real-world environment.

Set against the backdrop of a dynamic lakeside testing site, Tech Day will bring together industry professionals, partners, and technology leaders for a full day of live demonstrations, equipment trials, and interactive discussions. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience subsea solutions in action, including remotely operated systems, advanced imaging tools, and data-driven inspection technologies.

Event Highlights Include:

  • Live subsea equipment demonstrations in open water
  • Interactive sessions with engineers and specialists from over 42 industry leading companies
  • Showcases of the latest ROVs, sensors, and inspection technologies
  • Networking opportunities with industry peers and decision-makers
  • Shrimp Boil
  • Exhibition style layout outdoors under a canopy tent

The event is designed to provide practical insights into how modern subsea technologies can improve efficiency, safety, and data quality across offshore and inland water operations.

Event Details:
What: Technology Day at the Lake
Who: Hosted by H2O Subsea
When: Wednesday April 22, 2026
Where: Lafayette, Louisiana

Attendance is limited to ensure a high-quality, interactive experience. Interested participants are encouraged to register early.

Registration information can be found here.

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