H2O Subsea Announces “Tech Day at the Lake" Showcase
H2O Subsea has announced its upcoming Tech Day at the Lake, an immersive, hands-on event designed to showcase the latest advancements in subsea technology in a real-world environment.
Set against the backdrop of a dynamic lakeside testing site, Tech Day will bring together industry professionals, partners, and technology leaders for a full day of live demonstrations, equipment trials, and interactive discussions. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience subsea solutions in action, including remotely operated systems, advanced imaging tools, and data-driven inspection technologies.
Event Highlights Include:
- Live subsea equipment demonstrations in open water
- Interactive sessions with engineers and specialists from over 42 industry leading companies
- Showcases of the latest ROVs, sensors, and inspection technologies
- Networking opportunities with industry peers and decision-makers
- Shrimp Boil
- Exhibition style layout outdoors under a canopy tent
The event is designed to provide practical insights into how modern subsea technologies can improve efficiency, safety, and data quality across offshore and inland water operations.
Event Details:
What: Technology Day at the Lake
Who: Hosted by H2O Subsea
When: Wednesday April 22, 2026
Where: Lafayette, Louisiana
Attendance is limited to ensure a high-quality, interactive experience. Interested participants are encouraged to register early.
Registration information can be found here.