July 28, 2021

Subsea Tech Firm Ashtead Appoints Chief Technology Officer

Graham Clark - Credit: Ashtead Technologies

Ashtead Technology has appointed Graham Clark to the newly created position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to accelerate its technology and digitalization strategy.

The subsea equipment rental and solutions provider for the offshore energy industry, said Clark brought a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role combining board-level experience in senior IT and digital transformation positions.

Before joining Ashtead Technology, Clarke was Group IT & Business Performance Director at Regenersis Plc, "where he led a digital transformation program for thousands of users across multiple sites." 

Most recently, he was Founder and Managing Director of an IT consultancy, supporting high-growth companies with complex business and IT transformations.

Ashtead Technology has said it has made several senior appointments in its international locations and added 33 additional staff to its workforce this year "to help support its customers in the delivery of the energy transition and ramp up its capabilities to meet the growing demand in offshore wind and decommissioning."

The company in January appointed Ingrid Stewart chief financial officer (CFO). Before joining Ashtead Technologies, Stewart spent eight years with EnerMech Group as corporate development director.

