Wednesday, January 26, 2022
 
New Wave Media

January 26, 2022

Subsea Battery Developer EC-OG Changes Name

Verlume leadership - Credit: Verlume

Verlume leadership - Credit: Verlume

Aberdeen-based subsea battery developer EC-OG has changed its name to Verlume. The company said the name change was in preparation for "large-scale growth at pace" and to emphasize its position as "a clean technology leader."

"As part of a strategic evolution, the brand refresh highlights the company’s capability to deliver decarbonization through intelligent energy management in a range of energy sectors including underwater, offshore, and onshore," EC-OG, now Verlume said.

"Having built a strong reputation for innovation and commercialization of clean energy technologies, the new Verlume brand provides a platform for further growth into domestic and international markets. The company has a growing global customer base, most recently delivering the first commercial Halo battery energy storage system for a world-first autonomous offshore power sea trial off the coast of Hawaii. The testing at the US Navy Wave Energy Test Site will begin later this quarter," Verlume added.

Halo has been described as a scalable, modular battery energy storage system with integrated intelligent energy management, specifically developed for clean energy delivery in the demanding underwater environment.  

 Halo - Credit: Verlume

Richard Knox, managing director and founder of Verlume said: “Our new name serves as a signpost for our clean-tech ambitions, demonstrating how our core technologies of intelligent energy management and storage can be applied across various sectors.

"We were ahead of the curve with our team’s passion for the energy transition beginning back in 2013 when the company was founded. Changing our name to Verlume emphasizes our continued commitment to being a front-runner in sustainable solutions to build the future of energy.”

Bob MacDonald, chairman of Verlume added: “Verlume is poised for a rapid period of growth and the new name reflects the business’ goals and drivers as the energy mix changes. With the company’s extensive track record, I look forward to the completion of more industry-first projects around the globe under the new brand name.”


Related News

Credit: Dennis/AdobeStock

Búzios 6: TechnipFMC Nets 'Large' Subsea Deal with Petrobras

Oilfield services giant TechnipFMC has said it has secured a contract with Petrobras to build and install subsea equipment…

Transocean's Offshore Drilling Rig to Drill Carbon Injection Well in Norway

Offshore oil and gas drilling firm Transocean said Tuesday that one of its drilling rigs would later this year be used for…

Credit: Fugro

Denmark’s Energy Islands: Fugro Wins Cable Route Survey Deal

Dutch offshore survey specialist Fugro has won a contract with Danish grid operator Energinet in relation to the Energy Island…

From left: Bernt Rogne, Sverre Olav Farstad and Øystein Tvedt. By: Morten Hjertø/Tau Tech; Copyright: Tau Tech

Tau Tech Raises $34.4m for Sustainable Seabed-Harvesting Tech

Through a five-year research project, Norway's Tau Tech has developed a technology that reportedly enables sustainable seafood…

Credit: willtu/AdobeStock

How to Prevent Mass Extinction in the Ocean Using AI, Robots and 3D Printers

The ocean is the most defining physical feature of Earth, covering 71% of the surface of this planet. It is home to incredible biodiversity…

Skandi Santos/Credit: Celso Marino - MarineTraffic.com

IKM Subsea Confirms Buzios ROV Services Deal with Petrobras

Oslo-based subsea well intervention and installation services company AKOFS Offshore last week scored a three-year deal with…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

RPS Energy

RPS Energy is an independent consultancy, with over 5,000 employees, providing technical, commercial and project management services in the fields of geoscience, engineering and HSE & Risk Management from its offices worldwide. resources across the complete asset life cycle.
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

QYSEA + Water Linked: Mini DVL Makes a Big Impression on Small ROVs

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

ETO

● ASM Maritime

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

2nd Engineer

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news