CRP Subsea Put to Work at Brazilian Oil Field

(Credit: CRP)

(Credit: CRP)

CRP Subsea, an AIS company, has secured a ‘substantial contract’ for the supply of distributed buoyancy modules (DBMs) to a deepwater oil field project in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.

CRP Subsea secured was hired by a leading energy technology company, whose name was not disclosed.

The company DBMs will be utilised on a flexible production riser transporting oil from the subsea facility to the floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel above.

Specifically engineered, the DBMs will establish a dynamic subsea lazy-wave configuration to mitigate the top tension on the FPSO.

Project engineering works are set to begin imminently, with manufacturing to follow at CRP Subsea’s facility in the North West of England. The delivery is scheduled for June 2024.

"We are thrilled to have been selected by a key flexibles customer for this project. It is great that our market-leading internal clamp technology is consistently chosen as the preferred solution. Recognised for minimizing installation risks and ensuring the reliable operation of deepwater flexible risers, our technology sets the standard,” said James Harrison, Key Account Manager at CRP Subsea.

