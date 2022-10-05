Wednesday, October 5, 2022
 
New Wave Media

October 5, 2022

Subsea Cable Installed on HiWave-5 Wave Energy Project

Image courtesy CorPower

Image courtesy CorPower

CorPower Ocean and Maersk Supply Service report the successful install of a 6.2km subsea export cable off the coast of northern Portugal to energise the flagship HiWave-5 Project.

The 100-tonne cable was installed using the Maersk Achiever vessel and will provide power and data connection from an on-land substation in Aguçadoura to the wave energy demon-stration site 5.5km offshore.

CorPower is now gearing up for the arrival of the C4 PTO (Power Take Off) system, which has completed a one-year dry test program in Sweden. Once transported the PTO will be integrated with a composite hull, which was custom built at CorPower Ocean’s Portuguese base, in Viana do Castelo – home to its innovative Composite Hull Development Program.

Related News

European countries say the Nord Stream pipelines were damaged by "sabotage" but have stopped short of blaming Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Western countries. (Photo: Danish Ministry of Defense)

Britain to Acquire Two Specialist Ships to Protect Underwater Infrastructure

Britain will acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure such as cables and pipelines, defence minister…

© Eli Majewski / Adobe Stock

Holy Land Shipwreck Reveals Tenacity of Ancient Traders as Empires Shifted

An ancient shipwreck found off the shore of Israel and loaded with cargo from all over the Mediterranean shows that traders…

Artist’s concept of Manta Ray UUV. Image courtesy DARPA

Back to the Future: Blended Wing Gliders Could Redefine Undersea Warfare

Since it was first proposed by Henry Stommel in a 1989Oceanography magazine article, the underwater glider has become a mainstay…

Arctic Canadian Diamond Company and IHC Mining’s Underwater Mining Crawler for the Underwater Remote Mining System. The crawler will help recover diamond-bearing kimberlite ore from deep open pits at the Ekati Diamond Mine, in the Northwest Territories of Canada. Image courtesy IHC Mining.

Subsea Mining: Arctic Canadian Diamond, IHC unveil innovative Crawler

Arctic Canadian Diamond Company and IHC Mining report that they have reached the next important milestone in the development…

Image for illustration only - Credit: Shane/AdobeStock

Tanjung Offshore Services Wins Two-Year Subsea Inspection Contract with Petronas Carigali

Malaysian energy industry solutions provider T7 Global said recently that its subsidiary Tanjung Offshore Services had received…

Illustration - Credit: Olav Olsen

Bouygues Travaux Publics Acquires OO-STAR Floating Wind Foundation Tech

Bouygues Travaux Publics said Tuesday it had acquired the OO-STAR floating wind foundation technology, owned by Floating…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Calecore Limited

Calecore provides offshore integrated site investigation solutions including geotechnical, geophysical, 2DHR, environmental and ROV survey services. Operating globally we undertake projects from our own fleet of vessels and clients assets and are specialists in Harsh and Remote working.
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Editorial

Back to the Future

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Agency

● WHITESTONE, NY, United States

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news