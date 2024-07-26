 
New Wave Media

July 26, 2024

TSC Subsea to Conduct Subsea Inspections Offshore Brazil

(Credit: TSC Subsea)

TSC Subsea has secured a contract with a major operator for the subsea inspection of insulated flexible pipes in the pre-salt region offshore Brazil.

The multi-year contract will enable the company to deliver continuous inspection services to the unnamed client from 2024 to 2026.

The company uses its proprietary ART (Acoustic Resonance Technology) and the ROV-deployed scanner ARTEMIS to penetrate through highly attenuative sheaths, insulation materials, anti-wear tapes, and other layers in multiple thicknesses and configurations.

In addition to conducting inspections using ART and ARTEMIS to collect acoustic data from the flexible pipe body, TSC Subsea will also deploy client-patented techniques using subsea phased array (SPA) ultrasonics or pressure measurements.

“We’re incredibly proud to have been selected to execute this contract. It’s a testament to our expertise and the quality of our services. This contract will enable our client to mitigate the SCC-CO2 risk by detecting unwanted mediums in the annulus region of their flexible pipes,” said Fabio Puga, Country Manager.

