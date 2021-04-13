IKM Subsea Wins $23.4m contract with Nexans Norway

Nexans Norway and IKM Subsea have signed an agreement for ROV services on CLV Nexans Skagerrak, CLV Nexans Aurora and third-party vessel support. The contract (three years plus two option years) value including options is $23.4m.

IKM Subsea have since 2012 supplied a Merlin WR200 Work class ROV’s onboard on the C/S Nexans Skagerrak. For the new contract, IKM Subsea’s remote operation platform and capacity is a vital part of the service offering. IKM Subsea have, since 2017, operated ROV’s remotely from onshore 24/7-365 and gained vast experience on this offering.

IKM Onshore Control Center at Bryne, Norway. Photo courtesy IKM