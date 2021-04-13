 
IKM Subsea Wins $23.4m contract with Nexans Norway

Merlin WR200 at the Nexans Skagerrak. Photo courtesy IKM

Merlin WR200 at the Nexans Skagerrak. Photo courtesy IKM

Nexans Norway and IKM Subsea have signed an agreement for ROV services on CLV  Nexans Skagerrak, CLV Nexans Aurora and third-party vessel support. The contract (three years plus two option years) value including options is $23.4m.

IKM Subsea have since 2012 supplied a Merlin WR200 Work class ROV’s onboard on the C/S Nexans Skagerrak. For the new contract, IKM Subsea’s remote operation platform and capacity is a vital part of the service offering. IKM Subsea have, since 2017, operated ROV’s remotely from onshore 24/7-365 and gained vast experience on this offering.

IKM Onshore Control Center at Bryne, Norway. Photo courtesy IKM

