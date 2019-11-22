DOF Subsea Bags APAC Contracts

Norway-based international subsea operating company DOF Subsea announced several contract-awards in the Asia Pacific region, securing 130 days vessel and resource utilization into the first quarter of 2020.

The contracts, for undisclosed clients in New Zealand and South East Asia, will see Skandi Hercules commence operations in December 2019 for a major operator, said the company which provides integrated project managed and engineered subsea solutions to the global offshore oil and gas industry.

Additionally, Skandi Singapore will commence construction operations in early January 2020 in South East Asia.

In a statement Mons Aase, CEO DOF Subsea, said, "These are important awards for us securing good utilization for our vessel and resources in the Asia Pacific Region. We look forward to working with our clients to deliver safe and successful projects."

DOF’s core businesses are vessel ownership, vessel management, project management, engineering, vessel operations, survey, remote intervention and diving operations primarily for the oil and gas sector.

From PSV charter to Subsea engineering, DOF offers a full spectrum of top quality offshore services to facilitate an ever-growing and demanding industry.