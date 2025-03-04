 
March 4, 2025

US Subsea Equipment Firm Sets Up Shop in Brazil

Houston-based subsea equipment and services provider for oil and gas sector Koil Energy has established a new technology center for manufacturing and service support in Macaé, marking its expansion into Brazil.

Macaé is generally considered to be the center of the offshore petroleum industry in Brazil, and it is often referred to as ‘Cidade do Petróleo’.

Koil Energy has leased a 180,000 sq ft property with offices and a workshop of 27,000 sq ft. The facility will house engineering, manufacturing, testing and service support activities.

The subsidiary, KOIL Energy Solutions Brasil LTDA, has been established as the legal entity for Koil Energy’s operations in Brazil.

“Macaé represents an exciting new chapter for Koil Energy as we establish our presence in Brazil, the largest subsea market in the world. This facility is expected to play a key role in our growth strategy, and we are grateful for the strong partnership and support from local customers and suppliers,” said Erik Wiik, Koil Energy’s President and CEO.

“Koil Energy's decision to prioritize Brazil in its growth strategy is driven by this country's ambitious plan to become one of the top five oil producers in the world by 2030 and maintain that position for years to come,” added Gustavo Goncalves, Managing Director of Koil Energy in Brazil.

