January 13, 2021

Subsea Europe, Cyprus Subsea Partner Up

Credit: Cyprus Subsea Consulting and Services

Germany-based marine data and equipment firm Subsea Europe Services and marine robotics and autonomous systems Cyprus Subsea Consulting and Services, based in Cyprus, have entered strategic cooperation.

The cooperation will see the two companies share knowledge and services that will simplify the acquisition of high-quality marine data for clients across Europe.

"The is the foundation for matching the extensive autonomous and long-term water column survey experience of Cyprus Subsea and Subsea Europe Service’s seafloor surveying expertise to provide a harmonized Hydrography and Oceanography portfolio from a single, Europe-wide source. Additionally, both companies will share knowledge on the continuing development of autonomous solutions for marine surveying, developments that will help to bring high-quality marine data to more companies and organizations," the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agreement facilitates a new local hub for Subsea Europe Services in the Mediterranean and extends the reach of Cyprus Subsea to Northern Europe. 

Both partners will be positioned to provide Gliders, Moorings, and related services from Cyprus Subsea as well as Multibeam Echo Sounders (MBES), including the integrated Hydroacoustic Survey System (iHSS), and ancillary equipment on a rental, sales, or subscription basis from Subsea Europe Services.Sören Themann, CEO, Subsea Europe said, “Adding Cyprus Subsea to our team of trusted partners brings a new dimension to our activity. While extending our geographical reach is in line with our next day delivery goals, the capability to characterize oceanographic processes in and around hydrographic survey sites will give our clients a more complete picture of their study regions and how they are changing.”

Cyprus Subsea Managing Director, Dr. Daniel Hayes, added, “We recently decided to invest in increasing capacity for seafloor surveying and recognized that the complexity of hydrographic survey equipment combined with a lack of accessible expertise are holding back many organizations from collecting the data they need. In the same way our autonomous platforms help users get data painlessly, working with Subsea Europe will solve these problems.”

According to the statement released Wednesday, the combined services portfolio of Subsea Europe Services and Cyprus Subsea includes:

    Open ocean water column biogeochemical & ecosystem monitoring with gliders
    Passive acoustic monitoring of coastal and offshore regions, real time or stand-alone, gliders or buoys
    Wave, current, and water quality monitoring with gliders or buoys
    Pre- / Post-Dredging Surveys and Progress Monitoring
    Object search (anchor chains, tools etc.)
    Cable Route Surveys (incl. depth of burial)
    UXO Surveys
    Data Processing and Evaluation
    Project Management and Client Representation
 

