Subsea Europe Services Enters USV Market with C-RECON 13-ES

Subsea Europe Services (SES) GmbH, a provider of marine technology solutions for the offshore energy and ocean science sectors, has entered the Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) market with its first in-house developed platform, the C-RECON 13-ES.

Set to enter service in early 2026, the 4-meter, all-electric vessel is designed to simplify USV operations by combining performance, versatility, and zero-emission sustainability. Purpose-built for hydrographic surveys, environmental monitoring, and offshore asset inspection, the C-RECON 13-ES allows operators to cut survey costs, reduce risk to personnel, and expand access to areas where traditional crewed survey vessels are impractical or too expensive.

With a low-logistics launch capability from small vessels, marinas, or even directly off the beach, and a 200 kg payload capacity, the all carbon-fiber design balances practicality and ease of ownership. Zero emission, battery-powered propulsion enables safe and compliant operation in environmentally sensitive zones, a growing priority across offshore wind, oil and gas, and marine science projects.

SES has drawn on years of experience configuring and operating third-party USVs to develop a platform that directly addresses customer needs. Payload integration and sensor management, a frequent pain point when mobilizing USVs, are simplified through SES’s proprietary C-KONTROL technology. This ‘plug and sail’ hardware backbone ensures the smooth installation of a wide range of survey and inspection sensors and accelerates launch readiness.

Additional innovations, such as SES’ tool-free C-Lock quick-mount deck system, universal C-Fit underwater payload interface and C-Caster profiling winch, further simplify vessel setup, helping operators maximize survey time and focus on high-quality data acquisition and delivery.

Available initially in a 4-meter (13 foot) length, the modular approach SES has taken to manufacturing the Q-RECON means that shorter and longer hull lengths can be accommodated by simply adding or removing ready-made hull sections, such as an extra battery pack or UAV hanger.

SES has already helped bring advanced autonomous systems into commercial projects across Europe, from surveying busy ports to wind farm impact studies. With the launch of its own platform, SES is strengthening its position as a complete solutions provider,.