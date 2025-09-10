Subsea Global Solutions Welcomes Back Harun Duzgoren as CEO

Subsea Global Solutions, a global provider of underwater repair, maintenance, and marine services, has announced the appointment of Harun Duzgoren as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Duzgoren returns to Subsea Global following a successful tenure as Regional CEO for the Americas at Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS).

With more than 25 years of international leadership experience across the global marine services industry, including executive roles with six different private equity sponsors, Duzgoren brings a proven record of strategic growth, operational excellence, and client-centric innovation to the company. He previously served as Chief Commercial Officer at Subsea Global Solutions, where he played a pivotal role in driving international expansion, professionalizing its commercial offering, and strengthening customer relationships.

Prior to his work with ISS and Subsea Global, Duzgoren held senior leadership positions in different geographies over a 16-year career with V.Group, a ship management and marine services firm. There, he spearheaded global and regional expansion initiatives, growing managed fleets and developing ancillary service offerings for ship owners and asset managers worldwide.

As part of this leadership transition, Paul Peters, who has successfully guided the company as its CEO, will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer for the Americas, ensuring continued focus and operational excellence across the region. Captain Satnam Kumar will remain in his role as Chief Operating Officer for Asia-Pacific and Europe.

“I am truly honored to return to Subsea Global Solutions in this capacity,” said Duzgoren. “The company has a world-class reputation, innovation, and service quality, underpinned by an exceptional team across the globe. I look forward to working with our people, partners, and clients to build on this momentum and continue strengthening our position as the global leader in underwater services.”