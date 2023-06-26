 
Subsea Monopile Corrosion Protection

Image courtesy Corrosion and BlueStream

Corrosion and BlueStream launched ICCP-SAM, touted as sustainable corrosion protection of XX(X)L monopile foundations. ICCP-SAM is designed to remotely install ICCP anodes on monopile foundations of all sizes, anywhere on the foundation and even in the roughest ocean conditions.

The ICCP-SAM (Subsea Assembly Method) is compact and can be transported and deployed with minimal resources from the topside of the offshore foundation. It is operated remotely and maneuvers the anode underwater into the designated foundation entry hole. The anode is then secured to the foundation using the same tool. One of the biggest benefits is that an anode can be replaced in the same way throughout the
lifetime of the foundation. Even more important, it eliminates the need for diving operations. This new installation method comes only with a few design requirements and does not require large supply vessels.

