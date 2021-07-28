 
New Wave Media

July 28, 2021

DOF Subsea Orders Two Work-class ROVs from Forum Energy Technologies

Credit: FET / Image Cropped

Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF Subsea has ordered two 200HP Perry XLX-C work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) from Forum Energy Technologies (FET).

Forum Energy Technologies will build the ROVs at its UK facility at Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire, and deliver them in the second half of 2021.  

"The compact 200HP XLX-C delivers high performance in a small form factor, which is  increasingly requested in many projects globally," Forum Energy Technologies said, adding that the ROVs would be the first of their kind to be delivered to the market.

"FET has increased the power available on the ROV to suit the current specifications required by DOF Subsea and its prospective clients. It boasts an impressive auxiliary hydraulic circuit that is capable of meeting the most demanding of contractual requirements, paired with a high payload capacity to carry additional tools," FET explained.

 

