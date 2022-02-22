Tuesday, February 22, 2022
 
Subsea Technology & Rentals Invests in iXblue Technologies

Scott Johnstone and Maverick Piccininni. Photo courtesy STR

Subsea Technology & Rentals (STR) announced its continued investment in iXblue subsea navigation systems.

STR’s investment includes the acquisition of iXblue’s long baseline (LBL) system; Canopus, making them the first rental company to offer the system for hire. Part of iXblue’s sparse LBL solution, Canopus brings together intelligent transponders, Ramses transceivers, Inertial Navigation Systems (INS), and Delph Subsea Positioning Software. It is also a third-party friendly solution able to be easily integrated within existing operational fields.

The addition of iXblue’s Rovins and Rovins Nano Inertial Navigation Systems, as well as Gaps M5 ultra short baseline (USBL) system, furthers STR’s already significant investment in these technologies. The new systems join their global rental pool available from their five international service hubs.

Based on fibre-optic gyroscope technology, iXblue navigation solutions have become standard in the offshore industry. An asset for offshore wind farms, Gaps M5 is a ready-to-use and calibration-free system that offers accurate location, positioning and unrivaled horizontal tracking of subsea assets. It integrates an Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS) for stable heading roll and pitch compensation and a true north reference.

