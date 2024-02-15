SubseaPartner Secures Diving Intervention Contract with Equinor

Norwegian diving contractor SubseaPartner has secured a long-term frame agreement with energy giant Equinor for diving intervention services.

The frame agreement centers on contingency preparedness for Equinor as the main user along with 23 other operating companies in the pipeline repair system and subsea intervention (PRSI) pool.

Work under the frame agreement also includes planned activities within regular field operations, construction projects, and modifications.

The duration of the agreement is from the fourth quarter of 2023 to the fourth quarter of 2027, with extension options until 2031.

SubseaPartner will provide surface supplied diving operations based on Equinor’s demand, covering offshore oil and gas installations, offshore wind farms, and inshore sites on the NCS, UKCS, and internationally.

Deliveries under the framework agreement are call-off based, leveraging SubseaPartner’s expertise within the light diving craft (LDC) method and track record from offshore operations on the NCS and UKCS.

"In terms of life in field extension and energy security, offshore diving intervention has become increasingly relevant to operators' needs for safe, cost-effective, and flexible services in the shallow deep segment (0—50 MSW). It proves the versatility of Diving Intervention and reinforces our position in the future of offshore oil and gas and floating offshore wind,” said Anders Remoy Bertelsen, Managing Director of SubseaPartner.