Wave of Success: Miros Secures 'Numerous' WaveSystem Contracts in First Half of 2023

Wave measurement specialist Miros said Tuesday it had secured numerous contracts with new clients in the offshore vessel market during the first half of this year for its sea state as a service offering.

The new as a service (aaS) contracts span the global offshore vessel market, with particular emphasis on the key markets of UKCS, Norway, and Brazil, Miros said, without providing details on contract values or client identities.

The projects will see the Miros WaveSystem deployed across vessels, providing real-time sea state data, helping to monitor vessel stability during heading sensitive operations for increased operational safety and facilitating operability improvements, Miros said.

WaveSystem will support offshore work, including cable and pipe lay, offshore installations, new floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) projects, and drillship activities during well decommissioning.  

The IoT-enabled WaveSystem combines the directional sea state measurements from Miros Wavex with motion-compensated wave measurements as well as draught data from Miros RangeFinder. 

"WaveSystem consistently provides precise ocean insights exactly when and where operators require them, ensuring all stakeholders involved benefit from heightened operational awareness," Miros said.

The real-time data that has been gathered and tailored to the requirements of the operator by WaveSystem allows for enhanced decision-making through an understanding of the environment and weather windows.

"With an aaS subscription, equipment remains Miros-owned, meaning that the client does not need to take on the risk of owning, operating, and maintaining the kit throughout the duration of the project. Hence the focus stays solely on the operational benefits rather than the hardware," Miros explained.

Andrew Wallace, Miros’ VP Offshore Solutions, said: “We are very proud of all the new contract wins in the first half of the year. It’s great to see our ever-evolving technology gaining momentum across such a wide range of offshore vessel operations and this clearly demonstrates the requirement for reliable and robust ocean insights”.  

“With the precision, reliability, and robustness of Miros' sea condition measurements, complemented by our convenient as a service subscription model, clients experience remarkable enhancements in their operations. This, in turn, results in reduced energy consumption and improved efficiencies, contributing to the achievement of broader industry objectives. This aspect holds immense significance for stakeholders in both the maritime and energy sectors. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the profound impact of our high-quality solutions and supporting applications as they pave the way toward a sustainable market.”

These new WaveSystem projects are followed by the extension of several existing aaS contracts with vessel operators offshore Norway, UK and the Gulf of Mexico for Miros Cloud, Data Connector, RangeFinder, and Wavex to reliably support and optimize maritime operations with relevant ocean insights, Miros said.

To remind, almost exactly a year ago, Subsea 7 awarded Miros Group agreements to install its internet of things (IoT) dry-sensor WaveSystem on three of its pipelay support vessels, to deliver accurate wave measurements via Miros' cloud-based graphical user interface (GUI) Miros.app.


