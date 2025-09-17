Wednesday, September 17, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 17, 2025

Port of Sunderland Selects PicoMB Multibeam Technology for Port Surveys

© JP Cheminade, Geodesea Ltd

© JP Cheminade, Geodesea Ltd

Port of Sunderland has chosen the PicoMB 130Surf integrated echosounder (Pico MB-130 with integrated Applanix POSMV SurfMaster), having witnessed the success of Port of Blyth in completing surveys since their purchase of a PicoMB Multibeam four years ago. They recently took delivery of the system from Geodesea Ltd.

The PicoMB-130 facilitates high resolution surveys on man-portable USVs and small survey vessels. PicoMB-130’s small size, low weight and class leading power consumption allow quick mobilization, simple launch and recovery and long endurance. PicoMB-130-Surf comes with an inertial navigation system fully integrated within its deck unit. 

Located on the North Sea coast in the North East of England, Port of Sunderland is one of the UK’s leading ports for advanced materials handling, bulk and project cargo. 

Related News

The Fugro Blue Essence uncrewed surface vehicle retrieves the Fugro Blue Volta electric remotely operated vehicle in the North Sea on March 3, 2022. Credit: Fugro

NOAA, Fugro Partner to Accelerate Deep Ocean Mapping and Characterization

NOAA Ocean Exploration and Fugro have signed a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) to develop and use…

Source: GEOMAR

Third Phase of Deep-Sea Mining Impact Research Begins

The third phase of the European research project MiningImpact has officially begun. Researchers from nine countries are joining…

Define points of contact based on upper/lower keywords or using a query! Export those contact points to a data file for gridding and view the surface in the 3D view. © Golden Software

Golden Software Expands 3D Drillhole Visualization, Overall Usability in Surfer Mapping Package

Golden Software has continued to enhance the 3D drillhole viewing functionality in the latest release of its Surfer mapping…

(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power Launches First-Ever US Wave Energy Plant

Eco Wave Power launched its first U.S. wave energy project at the Port of Los Angeles, developed in collaboration with AltaSea…

(Credit: Oceaneering International)

Oceaneering Inks $180M Subsea Robotics Contracts with Petrobras

U.S.-based subsea services and technology firm Oceaneering International has through its Brazilian subsidiary Marine Production…

(Credit: Screensho/Video by Shell)

Deepest-Ever Subsea Compression Systems Come Online Offshore Norway (Video)

Two SLB OneSubsea subsea compressor stations recently came online at Shell’s Ormen Lange field, the second largest gas field in Norway…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Chirps, Clicks, and Neural Nets: Securing Underwater Operations With LPI/LPD ACOMMS
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news