RJE Supports U.S. Navy SURTASS Program

When the U.S. Navy needed to ensure the recovery of the AN/UQQ-2 Surveillance Towed Sensor System (SURTASS) in case of loss at sea, it reached out to RJE International.

The SURTASS system is a passive surveillance system that consists of long acoustic arrays towed by the T-AGOS class naval ships. In support the Navy’s ASW mission, SURTASS provides long-range detection, tracking and classification of both diesel and nuclear powered submarines.

To ensure the recovery of these arrays, the U.S. Navy selected RJE International’s ATT-400 underwater acoustic transponder for subsea relocation in case of loss. At the end of each acoustic array, a RJE International ATT-400 is mounted to provide range and bearing for subsea recovery.