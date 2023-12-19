Tuesday, December 19, 2023
 
New Wave Media

December 19, 2023

Survey Work Starts for Trio of Planned Med Floating Wind Farms

Map courtesy Seas Geosciences

Map courtesy Seas Geosciences

Project companies Tyrrhenian, Nurax, Poseidon and Seas Geosciences have joined forces on preliminary investigations for three planned floating wind farms in the Mediterranean, with work to take place in early 2024.

The areas for the three projects lie off the northeast coast of Sardegna and off the coast of Lazio, Italy. Combined, the three projects are expected to produce around 5 TWh/y of power, with commercial operation expected between 2029 and 2031, after completion of the authorization process and construction.

For its part, Seas Geosciences will assess seabed and subsurface conditions to inform the generation of a ground model and to progress design and installation studies for the projects’ foundations and cables. To do that, Seas will use its Deepwater CPT unit to perform cone penetration testing up to 40 meters below the surface of the seabed. It will then use its Deepwater Drilling system to collect borehole samples for laboratory testing.  

Work will take place in water depths of up to 1,600 meters – nearly one mile deep. Building on its ongoing success with another project launched off the coast of Sicily in 2022, Seas will partner with Italian company Argo on a vessel to serve as its base of operations.

Related News

Copyright pixardi/AdobeStock

Three Winners for Japan's 2nd Offshore Wind Power Tender

Japan's industry and land ministries on Wednesday picked three consortia, including one featuring Germany's RWE and its partners…

Image courtesy Saab

Saab Makes Double Eagle ROV Sale to Kuwait

Saab has received a contract from the U.S. Navy for a Double Eagle Semi-Autonomous Remotely Operated Vehicle (SAROV) for…

Deploying mooring off boat: Jason Adelaars MBARI 2023

Synchro: Helping to Pull Emerging Tech through the “Valley of Death”

Taking subsea technology from the workbench to commercialization has always been fraught with hurdles and sinkholes. Synchro…

(Photo: Estonia Ministry of Defense)

UK, Finland, Estonia Practice Subsea Infrastructure Protection in Baltic Sea

The navies of Britain, Finland and Estonia were practising subsea infrastructure protection in the Baltic Sea region on Monday…

(Photo: Van Oord)

Van Oord Completes Offshore Wind Farm Install

Van Oord completed the installation of the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm, located 18.5 km off the west coast of…

The gas leak from the Nord Stream gas pipeline in September 2022 measured over 950 meters in diameter - Credit: Swedish Coast Guard

Russia to Seek Compensation Over Nord Stream Blasts - RIA

Russia is waiting for the outcome of an investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines before making any request for compensation…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Second Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news