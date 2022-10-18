Sustainable Marine Sells Swift Anchors to Schottel

UK-based tidal energy solutions provider Sustainable Marine has sold its anchoring and mooring company Swift Anchors to its largest shareholder, Schottel.

According to Sustainable Marine, which earlier this year brought online a tidal energy system in Canada, Swift Anchors has been developed to enable faster and cheaper mooring installations in highly energetic tidal sites, with very short working windows.

The announcement comes shortly after the launch of Swift Anchors' next-generation, remotely operated rock anchor installation system, named AROV2-which will be used to install anchors for Sustainable Marine’s Pempa’q Project – dubbed the world’s largest floating tidal array.

"Swift Anchors’ technology offers a broad range of solutions including large helical screw anchors for sand, shingle and clay seabeds; rock anchors for a range of rocks and grouted piles for mixed seabed geologies. In particular, the rock anchors drive significant OPEX and CAPEX cost savings, plus wide-ranging environmental benefits compared to traditional to gravity anchors," Sustainable Marine said.

Under Schottel's subsidiary Aquos, Swift Anchors will enter the floating wind and offshore aquaculture markets. Sustainable Marine will continue to distribute Swift Anchors across North America.







