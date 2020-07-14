 
New Wave Media

July 14, 2020

Swathe Services Takes Delivery of SBG Ekinox Navsight INS

Photo: SBG

Photo: SBG

Swathe Services has recently added the SBG Ekinox Navsight to its equipment demo pool. After trials on manned and unmanned vessels operating under bridges, in harbors and offshore for hydrographic applications, the performance of the Ekinox Inertial Navigation System (INS) has been exceptional, the company reports.

Its small compact subsea form factor and weight makes this system light and easy to install with portable sonar systems. It is suited for shallow water applications and comes at a good price, the manufacturer says.

James Williams, Managing Director at Swathe, says, "Since we became the distributor for SBG Systems we have seen as steady increase in sales across all their product ranges selling into land, air and marine industries. The Navsight solution has been specifically designed for hydrographic applications and is symbiotic with all Sonars offering ethernet or RS232 connectivity. We now own a number of SBG sensors which we offer out to customers for trial and invite interested parties to contact us."

Email

