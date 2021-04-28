 
New Wave Media

April 28, 2021

Aker BP Q1 Swings to Record Operating Profit

(Photo: Aker BP)

(Photo: Aker BP)

Norway's Aker BP posted record first-quarter operating profit and revenue on higher prices and production on Wednesday as the independent oil and gas producer looks to approve several developments this year.

Earnings before interests and tax (EBIT) of $591 million contrasted with a loss of $266 million a year earlier and was close to the $596 million expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

"This is a strong quarter with good production and on-track oilfield developments, and the cash flow is record high," CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik told reporters.

"The cost measures we've been working on for a while are really starting to gain traction," he said.

Production rose 7% to 222,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), a new high, while the price per barrel of crude increased to $60.10 from $44.20.

Aker shares fell slightly, trading 1.1% lower on the Oslo Bourse at 0847 GMT and lagging a 0.1% fall in European oil and gas stocks.
Aker BP expects to make final investment decisions for its Kobra East Gekko and Frosk developments in the second and third quarters respectively, aiming to add net reserves of 40 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The company is also on track with concept studies for its biggest potential development, the NOAKA area, and a decision on the concept is planned for the third quarter of 2021, Hersvik said.

Production in the second quarter was expected to be lower due to planned maintenance activities, and the company kept its full year guidance unchanged at 210,000-220,000 boepd.

"The company has the potential to almost double production from current levels at a break-even price of less than $30 (per barrel)," said Citigroup, which rates the shares a "buy".

While it primarily plans to focus on organic growth, with around 10 new projects in its pipeline, Hersvik said he also saw some opportunities to combine this with acquisitions. 


(Reuters; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Jason Neely)

Related News

(Photo: Indonesian Navy)

Missing Submarine Found Broken Up, 53 Dead

A missing Indonesian submarine has been found, broken into at least three parts, at the bottom of the Bali Sea, army and…

Equinor’s Breidablikk project in the Norwegian North Sea, with 23 wells, was one of four projects adding to subsea tree order numbers last year. Image copyright Equinor.

2020: A Year Like No Other with a Mixed Outlook for Subsea

On many levels, 2020 was a pretty horrific year, “a year like no other”, according to Mike Beveridge, managing director of…

Photo courtesy Mocean Energy

BLUE X: Mocean Energy unveils Wave Energy Prototype

Mocean Energy unveiled its Blue X wave energy prototype which will take to the seas in Orkney next month.The 20-m long, 38…

Credit: Ocergy

Chevron, Moreld Invest in Floating Wind Tech Firm Ocergy

Oil major Chevron has, via its Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV), entered the offshore wind arena through investment in Ocergy…

“Since plans for our OceanVision project started in 2018, we have been preparing our industry leading Synthetic Aperture Sonar and 3D underwater laser scanning technologies to be used in a Robotics/Data as a Service (RDaaS) business model as opposed to a product only strategy," said Karl Kenny, Kraken President and CEO, in discussing the Letter of Intent to acquire PanGeo Subsea. Photo courtesy Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Enters LOI to Acquire PanGeo Subsea

Kraken Robotics Inc. has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of PanGeo Subsea Inc.

(Photo: Caladan Oceanic)

Divers Find Deepest Known Shipwreck USS Johnston

A privately funded mission has found, surveyed and filmed the USS Johnston, the world’s deepest known shipwreck, offshore…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Cygnus Instruments

Sales and Service for Cygnus Ultrasonic Thickness Gauges in North, South and Central America and the Caribbean
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Motion Compensation and Position: Role and Important Features to Check when Selecting an Inertial Sensor

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

DOCKMASTER - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news