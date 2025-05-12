 
May 12, 2025

Vatn Systems Launches New AUV and Rhode Island Manufacturing Facility

Vatn Systems announced the launch of its new innovative AUV-torpedo product line and the opening of a manufacturing facility. Credit: Vatn Systems

Vatn Systems, a defense technology company building autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for the US military and allies, along with commercial customers, announced the launch of its new innovative AUV-torpedo product line, the Skelmir S12, and the opening of a manufacturing facility, which is capable of producing up to 2,000 vehicles annually.

The 12.75-inch diameter AUV represents a significant leap in underwater technology, offering flexibility and performance with the ability to fulfill torpedo and AUV roles in various modular configurations. Designed to be agnostically deployed from submarines, surface vessels, and aircraft, the vehicle can serve multiple mission profiles including torpedo operations, sensor platforms, and electronic warfare capabilities.

The Skelmir S12, in its AUV configuration, has successfully completed its first exercise and the first production run has already been sold to government customers, with deliveries expected this year. The torpedo variant will be manufactured and delivered next year.

The company's new manufacturing facility, in Rhode Island, leverages patent-pending modular design and vertical integration techniques, enabling rapid production at a scale previously unseen in the underwater vehicle market.

"With current industry standards at about 200 vehicles per year, this facility will enable a strong competitive differentiation for us as we scale production capacity to 2,000+ vehicles annually to meet growing customer demand," said Brendan Smith, Director of Manufacturing at Vatn Systems.

Vatn recently announced a partnership with Palantir that enables the company to digitize its manufacturing process and provide AI-driven insights to accelerate the production of AUVs built in the new facility, which is expected to reach full production capability in July 2025.

Post Resume
Post Jobs
