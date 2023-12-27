Thursday, December 28, 2023
 
New Wave Media

December 27, 2023

Taihan Secures $77.3M Offshore Wind Cabling Contract in South Korea

(Credit: Taihan)

(Credit: Taihan)

Taihan Cable & Solution has won a $77.3 million contract for the supply of subsea cables for the 365 MW Yeonggwang Nakwol offshore wind farm in South Korea, and purchased what is said to be the country's only cable-laying vessel (CLV) for the offshore wind market.

Under the $77.3 million contract, South Korean company Taihan will be responsible for supplying inter-array subsea cables that connect 64 offshore wind turbines, each rated at 5.7 MW, installed at the Yeonggwang Nakwol wind farm, and the cables connecting them with a new substation on Songi Island.

The cables will be produced at the company’s facility in Dangjin, which is expected to start operations early in 2024.

The contract, secured on December 17, 2023, follows the one Taihan Cable & Solution won in October 2023, when the company was selected as a preferred subsea cables supplier for the 532 MW Anma offshore wind project.

“With the Yeonggwang Nakwol project, we will contribute to the stabilization of the subsea cable supply chain by actively participating in various offshore wind power projects being advanced in Korea, and increase export competitiveness by using it as a stepping stone for expansion into the growing offshore wind power market in Europe and the United States,” Taihan said.


 ‘Korea’s only CLV for offshore wind market’

Taihan's CLV for offshore wind market (Credit: Taihan)

On December 20, Taihan bought a 6,200-ton CLV, said to be Korea’s only cable layer for offshore wind sector, for $38.5 million, 

The CLV is equipped with advanced features such as self-propulsion and a dynamic positioning system (DP2). The vessel can load up to 4,400 tons of underwater cables at once, and is able to sail at 9 knots on average.

This acquisition positions Taihan as total solution provider covering both underwater cable production and installation.

Taihan is planning to make full use of this vessel first for the Yeonggwang Nakwol offshore wind farm, being developed by Nakwol Blue Heart Co, and later, for the Anma project.

In January 2024, the company will collect suggestions from its employees for the official naming of the vessel.

“As this CLV meets the global standard for the European offshore wind power market, it opens up various business opportunities in the global market,” Taihan said.

Related News

(Credit: Nekkar)

Nekkar Nets $7M Deal to Equip Subsea Vessel With New Offshore Crane

Nekkar’s subsidiary Techano Oceanlift has been awarded a contract by Sefine Shipyard to deliver an offshore crane to a newbuild subsea inspection…

Cable laying vessel Ariadne (Credit: Asso.subsea)

Prysmian Commissions Inter-Array Cable System at French Offshore Wind Farm

Prysmian Group has commissioned the inter-array cable system for the Fécamp offshore wind farm, located in the English Channel…

Ocean Harvesting Technology’s wave energy buoy (Credit: Ocean Harvesting Technology)

EU Grants $2.7M for Research Into Novel Concrete Materials for Offshore Renewables

The WECHULL+ project, co-ordinated by RISE Research Institutes of Sweden, has received a $2.7 million grant from the European…

Copyright pixardi/AdobeStock

Three Winners for Japan's 2nd Offshore Wind Power Tender

Japan's industry and land ministries on Wednesday picked three consortia, including one featuring Germany's RWE and its partners…

Copyright Anton Balazh/AdobeStock

Tapping the Gas Bank in the Barents Sea

Analyses show that the Barents Sea contains significant resources, probably more gas than oil. What needs to be done if Norway…

M3 multibeam data from the Los Huellos East caldera, showing the spires from the new Tortugas vent field in the center of the image. Copyright: Schmidt Ocean Institute

DISCOVERY: High-Res Mapping Tech Helps Find New Hydrothermal Vent Field

Scientists use high-resolution mapping technologies to find new hydrothermal vents inside the Galápagos Marine Reserve, as…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

EvoLogics Sonobot 5: Elevating Multibeam Sonar Capabilities
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news