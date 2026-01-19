NKT Inks Final Contracts for Two HVDC Power Links in Scotland

Danish power cable maker NKT has signed final contracts with SSEN Transmission for two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission links in Scotland.

The contracts cover the 525 kV HVDC power cable systems for the Western Isles and Spittal to Peterhead transmission links, projects that form part of SSEN Transmission’s Pathway to 2030 investment program to upgrade the electricity grid in northern Scotland.

NKT said the turnkey scope includes design, production and installation of both onshore and offshore cable systems, with the projects now included in its high-voltage order backlog.

The Western Isles project comprises around 170 kilometers of combined onshore and offshore cable route with a transmission capacity of 1.8 GW, while the Spittal to Peterhead link will span about 210 kilometers with a capacity of 2 GW.

Both HVDC links are scheduled to be commissioned in 2030. The combined contract value is approximately $2.3 billion (€2 billion), reflecting higher raw material costs and the inclusion of full installation scope compared with earlier estimates.

“We are excited to have signed the final contracts for the two Scottish transmission links with SSEN Transmission. This milestone reinforces our strong position in the UK market and reflects our commitment to strengthen the cable infrastructure supporting the region’s transition to renewable energy.

“We will continue our excellent collaboration with SSEN Transmission, while also strengthening our corporate footprint by creating local jobs and building partnerships with UK suppliers,” said Claes Westerlind, president and chief executive of NKT.