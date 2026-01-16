 
January 16, 2026

U.S. District Court Allows Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project to Resume Work

Credit: Adobe Stock/Fokke Baarssen

Today the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia granted Dominion Energy’s request for a preliminary injunction allowing construction to resume on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project while Dominion Energy’s lawsuit challenging the agency’s action proceeds. Our team will now focus on safely restarting work to ensure CVOW begins delivery of critical energy in just weeks. While our legal challenge proceeds, we will continue seeking a durable resolution of this matter through cooperation with the federal government.

CVOW will consist of 176 offshore wind energy turbines generating a total of 2.6-gigawatts — enough energy to power up to 660,000 homes. CVOW is a critical part of Dominion Energy’s all-of-the-above diverse energy supply strategy to meet our region’s growing demand.

