Taiwan's DWTEK Showcases Its Underwater Technology at Ocean Business

DWTEK, the first Taiwanese local brand that focuses on underwater technologies and solutions development, is showcasing its subsea solutions at this week's Ocean Business exhibition at National Oceanography Centre, Southampton, UK.

DWTEK is showcasing its customizable ROV I90 solution, connector, and thruster at the event.

In a press statement issued Wednesday, the company also shared an overview of the marine technology development in Taiwan as well as its recent projects.

"Taiwan is surrounded by oceans, which makes the island rich in marine knowledge, resources, and livelihood. The marine technology development started in 1976 in Taiwan; back then, it was mainly focused on the pelagic fishery.

The Taiwanese government set a goal to increase 20% of renewable energy power by 2025, and with the Taiwan Strait providing a wind speed of 11.94 – 12.02m per second, it became the first location for renewable wind power energy construction.

"Foreign investors have already put more than 220 billion NTD [currently around $7,19 billion ]in the [offshore wind farms] in Taiwan," DWTEK said.

Thanks to the offshore wind power development, the demands on underwater construction [in Taiwan] increased, and DWTEK has taken part in the country's offshore wind development by providing self-designed and built ROV, underwater connectors, thrusters, and components, alongside IMCA ROV Pilots, assisting in OWF inspection and the maintenance, and foundation, marine growth, and scour inspections.

In recent years, DWTEK also assisted National Geographic in 2019 with ocean wreck research, also collaborated with a Denmark energy company to implement a wind farm project.



