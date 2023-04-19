Wednesday, April 19, 2023
 
New Wave Media

April 19, 2023

Taiwan's DWTEK Showcases Its Underwater Technology at Ocean Business

©DWTEK

©DWTEK

DWTEK, the first Taiwanese local brand that focuses on underwater technologies and solutions development, is showcasing its subsea solutions at this week's Ocean Business exhibition at National Oceanography Centre, Southampton, UK.

DWTEK is showcasing its customizable ROV I90 solution, connector, and thruster at the event.

In a press statement issued Wednesday, the company also shared an overview of the marine technology development in Taiwan as well as its recent projects.

"Taiwan is surrounded by oceans, which makes the island rich in marine knowledge, resources, and livelihood. The marine technology development started in 1976 in Taiwan; back then, it was mainly focused on the pelagic fishery. 

The Taiwanese government set a goal to increase 20% of renewable energy power by 2025, and with the Taiwan Strait providing a wind speed of 11.94 – 12.02m per second, it became the first location for renewable wind power energy construction.

"Foreign investors have already put more than 220 billion NTD [currently around $7,19 billion ]in the [offshore wind farms] in Taiwan," DWTEK said.

Thanks to the offshore wind power development, the demands on underwater construction [in Taiwan] increased, and DWTEK has taken part in the country's offshore wind development by providing self-designed and built ROV, underwater connectors, thrusters, and components, alongside IMCA ROV Pilots, assisting in OWF inspection and the maintenance, and foundation, marine growth, and scour inspections. 

In recent years, DWTEK also assisted National Geographic in 2019 with ocean wreck research, also collaborated with a Denmark energy company to implement a wind farm project.


Related News

©EIVA

VIDEO: EIVA Launches ViperFish Survey ROTV for Hard-to-reach Areas

EIVA has launched a new remotely operated towed vehicle (ROTV) called ViperFish. The company says that the "all-in-one sensor…

One of three HydroSurv REAV-16 USVs being prepared for delivery to MSeis - Image Credit: HydroSurv

HydroSurv Sells Three REAV-16 USVs to MSeis

HydroSurv, a provider of Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs) has sold three REAV-16 inland multi-purpose USVs to new customer MSeis Limited.

©The gas leak from the September 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline measured over 950 meters in diameter.- ©Swedish Coast Guard

Swedish Prosecutor Believes State Actor Behind Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts

A state actor's involvement in the blast of the Nord Stream pipelines last year is the "absolute main scenario", though confirming…

File photo. Image courtesy of the NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research, 2019 Southeastern U.S. Deep-sea Exploration.

UN to Start Taking Deep-sea Mining Applications This July

The International Seabed Authority will start accepting applications in July from companies that want to mine the ocean's floor…

Photo courtesy Hydromea

Hydromea Moves Fast Forward on Subsea Robotics, Comms Tech

Born eight years ago, Hydromea is a dynamic and fast-growing Swiss-based subsea technology company that aims to help solve…

An L3 Harris Arabian Fox MAST-13 unmanned surface vessel sails behind Royal Bahrain Naval Force missile corvette RBNS Al Muharraq (P 51) during a vessel boarding drill in the Arabian Gulf during exercise Neon Defender, Jan. 22. (Photo: Anita Chebahtah / U.S. Navy)

Uncrewed Boats Are Changing the Way Wars Are Fought at Sea

When Ukraine successfully deployed self-driving “drone” boats for a major attack on the Russian navy at Sevastopol in Crimea…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

RBR provides CTDs for Argo floats
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Mate of Towing

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

1st Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

3rd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

2nd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Damage Control Leader

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news