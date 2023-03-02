Thursday, March 2, 2023
 
New Wave Media

March 2, 2023

DriX USV Takes Part in Middle East Naval Exercise

Image courtesy Exail

Image courtesy Exail

Following the success of the Digital Horizon 22 Unmanned & Artificial Intelligence Exercise organized by the U.S. Navy in Bahrain, Exail Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), DriX, was selected by the 5th  fleet’s task force 59 to take part in the two-week 2023 International Maritime Exercise (IMX 23), that will be held in Bahrain and Jordan from March 5 to 16.

Middle East region’s largest naval exercise, IMX23 is a multinational event involving more than 50 partner-nations and international organizations operating in the Arabian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, Indian Ocean and East African coastal regions. The exercise will include 7,000 personnel, 35 ships and more than 30 unmanned and artificial intelligence systems, including Exail DriX USV.

As part of this exercise, the DriX USV – along with the industrial partners brought together by the unmanned task force TF59 – will operate in Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) and Mine Countermeasures Missions (MCM) tactical environments. This exercise aims at evaluating the use of combined unmanned technologies for deployment by the inter-allied forces in the Gulf region.

