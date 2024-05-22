 
May 22, 2024

Deep Dive Talks with Schmidt Ocean Institute's Lead Tech John Fulmer

Join us for a discussion with the Schmidt Ocean Institute's Lead Technician John Fulmer onboard the R/V Falkor (too). Learn about life on the ship for John as he navigates onboard operations on a research vessel with some of the most advanced technology in the world!



