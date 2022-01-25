Búzios 6: TechnipFMC Nets 'Large' Subsea Deal with Petrobras

Oilfield services giant TechnipFMC has said it has secured a contract with Petrobras to build and install subsea equipment at Búzios 6 field (module 7), a greenfield development in the pre-salt area.

TechnipFMC said the contract was a large one. For TechnipFMC, a “large” contract is between $500 million and $1 billion.

The contract covers flexible and rigid pipe, umbilicals, pipeline end terminals, rigid jumpers, umbilical termination assemblies and a mooring system.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: "We are excited to announce this award, which demonstrates the continuing strength of the subsea market in Brazil and our collaborative relationship with Petrobras. We used our deep understanding of the client’s needs to arrive at technological solutions developed specifically for the Búzios 6 field.”

The flexible pipe, umbilical, and subsea structures, as well as some of the rigid pipe, will be manufactured in Brazil.



