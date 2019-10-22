 
October 22, 2019

TechnipFMC Wins Perdido Phase 2 Scope from Shell

Perdido production hub in the Gulf of Mexico (Photo: Shell)

TechnipFMC said it has been awarded an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract by Shell for the deepwater Perdido Phase 2 development, located in the Gulf of Mexico.

Arnaud Piéton, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, said the development incorporates the firm's latest generation of subsea equipment.

The contract covers the delivery and installation of subsea equipment, including flexible flowlines, flexible jumpers, steel flying leads, electrical flying leads, and will utilize compact manifold technology, with the Subsea 2.0 In-Line Compact Manifold, TechnipFMC said.

“This award once again confirms our leadership position in complete subsea developments, through early engagement with iFEED (integrated FEED) studies and realizing the full scope through an integrated EPCI (iEPCI),” Piéton said. “We are looking forward to further support Shell in unlocking benefits through our integrated offering.”

Perdido Phase 2 is a subsea tieback to the Shell-operated Perdido regional host, with first oil anticipated in 2021. The development concept includes four production wells. The project achieved final investment decision (FID) in March 2019.

The Perdido spar, moored in 2,450 meters of water, began production in 2010 and acts as a production hub for three fields – Great White, Tobago and Silvertip. The Perdido production hub has the capacity to handle 100,000 barrels of oil and 200 million cubic feet of gas daily.

