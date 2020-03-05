 
New Wave Media

March 5, 2020

WFS Technologies Appoints Sharpe as Interim CEO

Photo: WFS Technologies

Photo: WFS Technologies

WFS Technologies embarks on a transformation program to manage its business expansion and ensure consistent quality and delivery of its product line. 

To enable a smooth transition and seamless delivery of products for its customers, WFS has appointed Peter Sharpe as interim CEO, taking over from Brendan Hyland who is stepping down after founding the firm more than 17 years ago in 2003.

Sharpe, who was formerly a non-executive director of WFS, brings a wealth of experience. His career has included being Project Director of Digitization for the UK Ministry of Defense, and a Director of Operations for Jacobs. Sharpe will be working closely with WFS’s existing management team during the transition period.

WFS provides a range of true wireless Subsea Internet of Things (SIoT) products that provide offshore operators with asset integrity monitoring with embedded edge computing for real-time insight.

Email

Related News

(Photo: Allseas)

Drillship to Be Converted for Subsea Mining

Swiss-based offshore contractor Allseas said it has acquired an ultra-deepwater drillship for conversion to a polymetallic…

Don Walsh and Jacques Piccard inside Trieste’s cabin, 1959. Image courtesy Don Walsh

Oi '20 Celebrates 50: Captain Don Walsh, USN Deep Submersible Pilot #1

As the Oceanology International 2020 exhibition gets set to celebrate its Golden Anniversary, Marine Technology Reporter…

The Riptide AUV (Credit BAE Systems)

Good Undersea Vehicles Come in Small Packages

The holiday season has just passed, and many may have heard the phrase, “good things come in small packages.” Does this hold…

L3 Harris UK’s C-Worker 7 working with an ROV off the UK’s south coast. Photos from L3 Harris UK.

Marine Autonomy Above & Below the Water

Marine autonomous systems and combinations of such systems are being increasingly put to the test in the offshore space.

Island Offshore took delivery of Island Victory, a new offshore installation vessel, at VARD Langsten today. Photo: Island Offshore/ Droneinfo

Offshore Installation Ship Island Victory Delivered

Island Offshore took delivery of Island Victory, a new offshore installation vessel, at VARD Langsten today (Friday, February 7…

Photo credit: ©Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation

The Global Reef Expedition: Kingdom of Tonga

Scientists publish latest findings from the largest coral reef expedition in historyThe Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation…

Featured Companies

Teledyne TSS

Design and manufacture of marine instrumentation for navigation, motion sensing, inertial positioning and subsea pipe and cable detection.

Teledyne Webb Research

Teledyne Webb Research designs and manufactures scientific instruments for oceanographic research and monitoring. Teledyne Webb Research specializes in three areas of ocean instrumentation: Neutrally buoyant, autonomous drifters and profilers, autonomous underwater gliding vehicles…

Teledyne Storm Cable

Teledyne Storm Cable designs and manufactures robust application tailored cables utilizing a wide variety of high performance components and materials to formulate solutions to solve critical application problems in the harshest of environments and complex electrical situations.

Teledyne Impulse

Teledyne Impulse designs and manufactures high reliability electrical and optical interconnection systems for harsh environment applications. Our dry mateable, wet mateable and underwater mateable connectors are proven performers currently employed in subsea instrumentation…

Teledyne Marine Vehicles

Teledyne Marine Vehicles enables customer optimized data collection with the most comprehensive and innovative suite of undersea vehicles available. Our portfolio includes low logistics high performance autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), remotely operated vehicles (ROVs)…

Teledyne CDL

Teledyne CDL is a global engineering company that designs and manufactures a variety of sensors including gyrocompasses, attitude and heading reference systems, and inertial navigation systems.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news