WFS Technologies Appoints Sharpe as Interim CEO

WFS Technologies embarks on a transformation program to manage its business expansion and ensure consistent quality and delivery of its product line.

To enable a smooth transition and seamless delivery of products for its customers, WFS has appointed Peter Sharpe as interim CEO, taking over from Brendan Hyland who is stepping down after founding the firm more than 17 years ago in 2003.

Sharpe, who was formerly a non-executive director of WFS, brings a wealth of experience. His career has included being Project Director of Digitization for the UK Ministry of Defense, and a Director of Operations for Jacobs. Sharpe will be working closely with WFS’s existing management team during the transition period.

WFS provides a range of true wireless Subsea Internet of Things (SIoT) products that provide offshore operators with asset integrity monitoring with embedded edge computing for real-time insight.