April 27, 2021

Dive Technologies Orders Kraken Pressure Tolerant Batteries

The DIVE-LD with Kraken SeaPower batteries and AquaPix SAS (Photo: Kraken)

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics Inc. said it has received another order for its 6,000-meter SeaPower pressure tolerant batteries from Dive Technologies Inc., of Quincy, Mass.

Dive’s Large Displacement autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV), the DIVE-LD, are powered by Kraken’s pressure tolerant batteries. Dive’s commercial AUV is designed to support long duration missions at full ocean depths.

The value of the order is $600,000 million, and the batteries are expected to be delivered in the third quarter for integration into the third DIVE-LD production hull, Kraken said.

Earlier this month, Dive Technologies completed sea trials of Kraken’s miniature synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS 120) integrated onto a Dive DIVE-LD AUV, also powered by Kraken’s pressure tolerant batteries.

In August 2020, Kraken and Dive Technologies entered into an agreement whereby Kraken agreed to supply subsea batteries for the DIVE-LD. Under the terms of the agreement, Kraken also acquired a license to build two DIVE-LDs for use in Kraken’s Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business. Production of Kraken’s first DIVE-LD is currently underway with the first unit being manufactured in the United States. Kraken expects that it will be delivered to Kraken’s Unmanned Maritime Vehicle Facility in Dartmouth, N.S. for sea trials this summer.

Rutgers University Uses Slocum Glider for Ocean Acidification Study

