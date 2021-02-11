MIND Technology To Provide Seismic Source Controllers

MIND Technology said its Seamap unit has entered into a memorandum of understandingwith an international seismic exploration company to provide two GunLink 4000 systems and associated equipment and spares. It is anticipated that these orders, which have an aggregate value in excess of $5.0 million, will be completed in MIND's fiscal year ending January 31, 2022.

"We see this as another example of improving activity within the marine exploration market," said Guy Malden, MIND Co-CEO. "This and other recent activity, in our opinion, is further confirmation that our GunLink has become the clear preference for seismic source controller technology."