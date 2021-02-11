 
New Wave Media

February 11, 2021

MIND Technology To Provide Seismic Source Controllers

MIND Technology said its Seamap unit has entered into a memorandum of understandingwith an international seismic exploration company to provide two GunLink 4000 systems and associated equipment and spares.  It is anticipated that these orders, which have an aggregate value in excess of $5.0 million, will be completed in MIND's fiscal year ending January 31, 2022.

"We see this as another example of improving activity within the marine exploration market," said Guy Malden, MIND Co-CEO. "This and other recent activity, in our opinion, is further confirmation that our GunLink has become the clear preference for seismic source controller technology."

Related News

An ROV modified for shell collecting. Photo: JW Fishers

ROV Modified for Seashell Collection

“If you want to hear the distant voice of the ocean put your ear to the lips of a seashell.” - Curtis Tyrone JonesSeashells…

(Image: The SeaCleaners)

French Cleanup Yacht Designed to Feed on Ocean Plastic

A French ocean adventurer and his team have designed a yacht which he says can scoop up plastic garbage to stop it blighting the world’s oceans…

(Photo: NOAA)

Record-sized Coral Colony Discovered in American Samoa

A new record size coral colony at Ta’u Island in American Samoa identified by NOAA-funded researchers is said to be even…

(Photo: Allseas)

Allseas' Subsea Mining Ship Project is Moving Forward

Swiss-based Allseas has awarded Dutch subsea technology company Seatools the contract for the delivery of the complete electrical…

Credit: pixone3d/AdobeStock

Survey: UK Subsea Industry Shows Signs of Optimism

Subsea industry supply chain companies in the UK are looking a bit more optimistic, with an improved outlook, less redundancies…

An offshore platform in Norway - Credit:Jone Gundersen/AdobeStock

Norway Eyes Sea Change in Deep Dive for Metals Instead of Oil

Norway's oil and gas reserves have made it one of the world's wealthiest countries but its dreams for deep-sea discovery…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

VEMCO

VEMCO is the world leader in the design and manufacture of underwater acoustic telemetry monitoring and tracking systems used by researchers worldwide for behaviour, migration and positioning studies of aquatic animals in fresh and saltwater environments.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news