March 20, 2020

Tekmar Delivers CPS for SeaMade Offshore Wind Farm

Photo: Tekmar Energy Limited

Tekmar Energy reports it has completed the delivery of TekLink cable protection systems to DEME Offshore for the SeaMade Offshore Wind Farm in Belgium.

SeaMade is a 487MW offshore wind farm currently under construction off the coast of Belgium and integrates two wind farm sites known as Mermaid and Seastar. Once complete SeaMade will be the single largest wind farm in Belgium, supplying renewable energy to 485,000 homes and offsetting 600,00 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year.

Tekmar Energy was awarded a contract from long-term customer DEME Offshore to supply 136 patented TekLink Mechanical Latch cable protection systems and bellmouths for application on both J-Tube and J-Tubeless inter-array cable pull-ins. The systems were delivered in January 2020 from the company’s manufacturing facility in Newton Aycliffe UK.  Engineering and design verification was performed by Tekmar Group Company, AgileTek Engineering from their offices in London, UK.

